UFC 272 Embedded, Episode 1: Colby Covington calls Jorge Masvidal a ‘criminal’ and ‘thug’

On the first episode of UFC 272 Embedded, Bryce Mitchell tends to his farm. Colby Covington takes his upcoming bout personally. Rafael dos Anjos unwinds at a shooting range. Jorge Masvidal deplanes and onewheels in Las Vegas. UFC 272 is on Saturday, March 5.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a welterweight bout between top contender Colby Covington and his former teammate and training partner Jorge Masvidal.

Rafael Fiziev out of UFC 272 co-main event due to COVID-19

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Ukrainian UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz has a message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F*ck you, b*tch!’