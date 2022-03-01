HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cain Velasquez

featuredFormer UFC champ Cain Velasquez being held without bail after involvement in shooting

featuredRafael Fiziev out of UFC 272 co-main event due to COVID-19

featuredUkrainian UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz has a message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F*ck you, b*tch!’

featuredColby Covington says he’ll make Jorge Masvidal ‘suffer’ and ‘verbally tap out’ at UFC 272

UFC 272 Embedded, Episode 1: Colby Covington calls Jorge Masvidal a ‘criminal’ and ‘thug’

February 28, 2022
NoNo Comments

On the first episode of UFC 272 Embedded, Bryce Mitchell tends to his farm. Colby Covington takes his upcoming bout personally. Rafael dos Anjos unwinds at a shooting range. Jorge Masvidal deplanes and onewheels in Las Vegas. UFC 272 is on Saturday, March 5.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a welterweight bout between top contender Colby Covington and his former teammate and training partner Jorge Masvidal.

Rafael Fiziev out of UFC 272 co-main event due to COVID-19

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Ukrainian UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz has a message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F*ck you, b*tch!’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA