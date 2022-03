UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Slow-Motion Video Highlights

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal took place this past Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Watch slow-motion highlights from the fight card.

The pay-per-view event was headlined by a welterweight bout between top 170-pound contender Colby Covington in a grudge match against former teammate, best friend and training partner Jorge Masvidal.

Check out the slow-motion highlights below.

Chris Leben details his COVID-19 battle: ‘Call your loved ones’ | Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)