UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Official Weigh-in Results and Live Video Stream

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

A welterweight bout between former teammates and training partners turned bitter rivals, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, headlines the pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 272 Live Weigh-in Video

UFC 272 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Colby Covington (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)

Rafael dos Anjos (160) vs. Renato Moicano (160)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)

Kevin Holland (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170)

Serghei Spivac (243.5) vs. Greg Hardy (266)

Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner (156) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Nicolae Negumereanu (205.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (206)

Maryna Moroz (125.5) vs. Mariya Agapova (126)

Early Preliminary Card