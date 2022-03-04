UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Official Weigh-in Results and Live Video Stream

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 4, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

A welterweight bout between former teammates and training partners turned bitter rivals, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, headlines the pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 272 Live Weigh-in Video

UFC 272 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

  • Colby Covington (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)
  • Rafael dos Anjos (160) vs. Renato Moicano (160)
  • Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)
  • Kevin Holland (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170)
  • Serghei Spivac (243.5) vs. Greg Hardy (266)

Preliminary Card

  • Jalin Turner (156) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)
  • Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)
  • Nicolae Negumereanu (205.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (206)
  • Maryna Moroz (125.5) vs. Mariya Agapova (126)

Early Preliminary Card

  • Brian Kelleher (145) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (146)
  • Tim Elliott (126) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5)
  • Devonte Smith (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)
  • Dustin Jacoby (
  • 205.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

