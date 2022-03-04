UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Official Weigh-in Results and Live Video Stream

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.
A welterweight bout between former teammates and training partners turned bitter rivals, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, headlines the pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena.
UFC 272 Live Weigh-in Video
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Jorge Masvidal inks lucrative new UFC deal ahead of UFC 272
UFC 272 Official Weigh-in Results:
Main Card
- Colby Covington (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)
- Rafael dos Anjos (160) vs. Renato Moicano (160)
- Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)
- Kevin Holland (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170)
- Serghei Spivac (243.5) vs. Greg Hardy (266)
Preliminary Card
- Jalin Turner (156) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)
- Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)
- Nicolae Negumereanu (205.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (206)
- Maryna Moroz (125.5) vs. Mariya Agapova (126)
Early Preliminary Card
- Brian Kelleher (145) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (146)
- Tim Elliott (126) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5)
- Devonte Smith (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)
- Dustin Jacoby (
- 205.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)