UFC 272: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal set, UFC 273 main and co-main also set

January 11, 2022
Just last week fans were teased with a title fight doubleheader in Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2. But those two fights were quickly dropped and UFC 272 was left without a main event.

Now, there have been all kinds of shake-ups to both UFC 272 and UFC 273.

Here’s everything that’s been announced today.

The new UFC 272 main event will be a five-round non-title fight between arch-enemies Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The event will take place on March 5 from Las Vegas, NV.

Covington told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he hopes Masvidal doesn’t pull out of their fight.

“He better f**king show up,” Covington said.

Leon Edwards, who is actually coming off a win, tweeted his thoughts about the matchup.

“2 bums coming off losses,” he wrote on Twitter.

The new UFC 272 main event will be a rebooking for Alexander Volkanovski who will fight Chang Sung Jung on April 9. The co-main event will be the postponed rematch between bantamweight champion (Sterling) and the interim champion (Yan).

Aljamain Sterling says Petr Yan asked to push fight to April

The location for UFC 273 has yet to be decided though it was originally rumored to be in New York. Ariel Helwani seems to think the location will not be Brookyln.

Earlier today Sterling hinted that Yan had requested the change in date due to not being vaccinated.

“Apparently it isn’t until April now. The potato can’t duck me forever!” Sterling tweeted.

