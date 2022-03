UFC 272: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal Press Conference Face-off Video

Following Thursday’s UFC 272 Pre-fight Press Conference, main event fighter Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal faced off in front of a Las Vegas crowd.

Heavy security was on hand to keep the two former teammates and training partners turned bitter rivals from getting physical before Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Press Conference Video

