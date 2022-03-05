UFC 272 Ceremonial Weigh-in Face-offs Video: Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal exchange words

During the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, main event fighters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal had a long verbal exchange during their face-off.

UFC 272 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Covington vs. Masvidal grudge match headlines the fight. The two former teammates, best friends, and training partners turned bitter rivals will settle their differences inside the octagon.

