HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 272 Ceremonial Weigh-in Face-offs Video: Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal exchange words

featuredUFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

featuredUFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Official Weigh-in Results and Video

featuredMichelle Waterson announces possible ‘career-ending’ injury | Video

UFC 272 Ceremonial Weigh-in Face-offs Video: Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal exchange words

March 4, 2022
NoNo Comments

During the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, main event fighters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal had a long verbal exchange during their face-off.

UFC 272 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Covington vs. Masvidal grudge match headlines the fight. The two former teammates, best friends, and training partners turned bitter rivals will settle their differences inside the octagon.

Jorge Masvidal inks lucrative new UFC deal ahead of UFC 272

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA