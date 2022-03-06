UFC 272 Bonuses: Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz banks an extra $50,000

UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses stemming from UFC 272 during the event’s post-fight press conference.

Fight of the Night: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Fight of the Night honors went to the main event bout between welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The former teammates, best friends, and training partners turned bitter rivals went the distance with Covington defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision.

Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland

“Big Mouth” backed up the talk in his UFC welterweight debut. Kevin Holland and Alex Oliveira went back and forth in a highly competitive first round but it was all Holland off the jump in the second. A perfect connection put Oliveira down on the canvas and Holland turned up the heat raining a combination of punches and elbows that ended the fight.

It was a great introduction to the welterweight division for Holland and only exciting things are on the horizon for one of UFC’s most entertaining fighters.

Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in UFC 272 main event

Performance of the Night: Maryna Moroz

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal weren’t the only two fighters with some bad blood at UFC 272. Maryna Moroz and Mariya Agapova traded words for before they made it to the Octagon, but it was Moroz who backed up the talk. Moroz executed her gameplan of strong grappling mixed with submission attempts in route to a beautiful arm triangle submission win.

The win was Moroz’s first submission win in seven years and helped her regain her footing in the flyweight division.