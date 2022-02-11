UFC 271 Weigh-in Main Event Short Clip: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 11, 2022
The UFC 271 official weigh-ins took place on Friday morning in Houston, Texas and the main event championship rematch between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker was officially set.

The two first fought at UFC 243 in October 2019 with Adesanya stopping then-champion Whittaker by knockout in the second round. Both fighters weighed in at 184 pounds on Friday.

