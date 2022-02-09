UFC 271 live results: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC 271 live results begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 12, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Click on the fight below in the UFC 271 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against Robert Whittaker in the UFC 271 main event. They are supported by a stacked fight card that includes a heavyweight bout that promises to be a throwdown and another middleweight bout between two of the men looking for the next title shot.
Schedule for UFC 271: Adesanaya vs. Whittaker 2 start times
- UFC 271 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
- UFC 271 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes
- UFC 271 early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
UFC 271 live results
UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker takes place on Saturday, February 12, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
The UFC 271 main event pits middleweight champion Israel Adesanya against Robert Whittaker in a headlining rematch. Adesanya won the interim title in early 2019 before unifying his belt with Whittaker’s later that year. He knocked Whittaker out at UFC 243. Adesanya has defended the belt three times and is undefeated at middleweight, while Whittaker has won all three of his fights since losing the belt to Adesanya.
Two big men with a penchant for punching meet in the UFC 271 co-main event, as Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa promise fireworks in a fight that will move the winner another step toward a title shot.
Another UFC 271 feature bout could determine the next challenger for whomever walks away as the UFC middleweight champion at the end of the night. Jared Cannonier is currently ranked No. 3 in the 185-pound division with Derek Brunson ranked No. 4. The winner of their bout should be the next contender.
UFC 271 Live Results & Fight Card
UFC 271 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Main Event – Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker
- Co-Main Event – Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson
- Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
- Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast
UFC 271 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
- Women’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill
- Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
- Light Heavyweight: William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin
UFC 271 Results – Early Prelims Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)
- Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence
- Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
- Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant
- Middleweight: A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
- Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha
