UFC 271 live results: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC 271 live results begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 12, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Click on the fight below in the UFC 271 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against Robert Whittaker in the UFC 271 main event. They are supported by a stacked fight card that includes a heavyweight bout that promises to be a throwdown and another middleweight bout between two of the men looking for the next title shot.

Schedule for UFC 271: Adesanaya vs. Whittaker 2 start times

UFC 271 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Pay-Per-View UFC 271 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes UFC 271 early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 271 live results

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker takes place on Saturday, February 12, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The UFC 271 main event pits middleweight champion Israel Adesanya against Robert Whittaker in a headlining rematch. Adesanya won the interim title in early 2019 before unifying his belt with Whittaker’s later that year. He knocked Whittaker out at UFC 243. Adesanya has defended the belt three times and is undefeated at middleweight, while Whittaker has won all three of his fights since losing the belt to Adesanya.

Two big men with a penchant for punching meet in the UFC 271 co-main event, as Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa promise fireworks in a fight that will move the winner another step toward a title shot.

Another UFC 271 feature bout could determine the next challenger for whomever walks away as the UFC middleweight champion at the end of the night. Jared Cannonier is currently ranked No. 3 in the 185-pound division with Derek Brunson ranked No. 4. The winner of their bout should be the next contender.

UFC 271 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC 271 live results – Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

UFC 271 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker Co-Main Event – Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

UFC 27 1 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Women’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Light Heavyweight: William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

UFC 27 1 Results – Early Prelims Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

Middleweight: A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha

