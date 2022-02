UFC 271 Highlights: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Watch the UFC 271 highlights and recap from the middleweight championship rematch main event between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker. The fight took place on Saturday, February 12, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC 271 live results: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker