UFC 271 Embedded, Episode 4: ‘We’re looking for Israel to put on a clinic’

February 11, 2022
On the fourth episode of UFC 271 Embedded, Robert Whittaker zones out with video games. Champ Israel Adesanya does fight-week media. Tai Tuivasa shoeys for the camera. Derek Brunson talks about his matchup; Derrick Lewis talks about makeup.

UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

