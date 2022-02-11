UFC 271 Embedded, Episode 4: ‘We’re looking for Israel to put on a clinic’

On the fourth episode of UFC 271 Embedded, Robert Whittaker zones out with video games. Champ Israel Adesanya does fight-week media. Tai Tuivasa shoeys for the camera. Derek Brunson talks about his matchup; Derrick Lewis talks about makeup.

UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker.

