HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chris Leben

featuredMMA Community rallies around Chris Leben after health scare

featuredJulianna Peña weighs in on Joe Rogan’s podcast controversies, and clarifies that COVID ‘absolutely is real’ | Video

featuredJorge Masvidal posts another blistering video to Colby Covington: ‘I’m gonna f*ck you up’

featuredDonald Trump weighs in on Joe Rogan controversies: ‘stop apologizing to the Fake News’

UFC 271 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘You’ve got to be prepared for everything’

February 10, 2022
NoNo Comments

On episode 3 of UFC 271 Embedded, Bobby Green relishes his unlikely success. Derek Brunson keeps an eye on the main event. Tai Tuivasa, Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier and Derrick Lewis get geared up for the week. UFC 271 is on Saturday, February 12.

UFC 271 takes place on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker rematch in the fight card’s main event.

UFC 271 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘Kick ’em in the face, send them to space’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 271 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘We’re gladiators and we’re going to do what we do’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA