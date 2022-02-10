UFC 271 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘You’ve got to be prepared for everything’

On episode 3 of UFC 271 Embedded, Bobby Green relishes his unlikely success. Derek Brunson keeps an eye on the main event. Tai Tuivasa, Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier and Derrick Lewis get geared up for the week. UFC 271 is on Saturday, February 12.

UFC 271 takes place on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker rematch in the fight card’s main event.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

