UFC 271 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘We’re gladiators and we’re going to do what we do’

In the second episode of UFC 271 Embedded, Israel Adesanya trains with his UFC 271 teammates. Robert Whittaker escapes with video games. Tai Tuivasa gets in a quick sweat session. UFC 271 is on Saturday, February 12.

UFC 271 takes place on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Middleweight champion Adesanya and former titleholder Whittaker rematch in the fight card’s main event.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

