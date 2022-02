UFC 271 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘Kick ’em in the face, send them to space’

During episode 1 of UFC 271 Embedded, Champ Israel Adesanya and opponent Robert Whittaker acclimate to Texas. Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa lands after a long flight. UFC 271 takes place on Saturday, February 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Middleweight champion Adesanya and former titleholder Whittaker rematch in the fight card’s main event.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)