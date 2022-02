UFC 271 Countdown Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

UFC 271 showcases a rematch of one of the biggest middleweight fights of all time, as reigning king Israel Adesanya defends his title against former champion Robert Whittaker in the main event. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts on Saturday, February 12.

UFC 271 Countdown Video: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

(Video Courtesy of UFC)