UFC 271 Countdown Video: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Houston’s Derrick Lewis takes on Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight co-main event bout at UFC 271 . See both of these athletes train and prepare for their bout on Saturday, February 12.

UFC 271 is headlined by a middleweight title fight rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker. The event takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)