UFC 271 Ceremonial Weigh-in Face-off Video: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Following Friday’s UFC 271 Ceremonial Weigh-in, the fighters competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents.

UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker. In the co-main event, Houston’s Derrick Lewis faces Tai Tuivasa.

UFC 271 Ceremonial Weigh-in Face-off Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC Champ Israel Adesanya defends Joe Rogan: ‘F*ck the noise’ | Video