HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 271 Ceremonial Weigh-in Face-off Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

featuredUFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

featuredUFC 271 Weigh-in Main Event Short Clip: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

featuredUFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Weigh-in Results and Video

UFC 271 Ceremonial Weigh-in Face-off Video: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

February 11, 2022
NoNo Comments

Following Friday’s UFC 271 Ceremonial Weigh-in, the fighters competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents.

UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker. In the co-main event, Houston’s Derrick Lewis faces Tai Tuivasa.

UFC 271 Ceremonial Weigh-in Face-off Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC Champ Israel Adesanya defends Joe Rogan: ‘F*ck the noise’ | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA