UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Press Conference face-offs video

Following the UFC 271 Pre-fight Press Conference on Tuesday, the main event fighters Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker faced off for the media. Co-main event athletes Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa also stared each other down.

UFC 271 takes place on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

