UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Live Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker Pay-per-view event will officially weigh in on Friday morning in Houston, Texas.
UFC 271 takes place on Saturday at the Toyota Center and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker.
In the co-main event, Houston’s own heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis takes on the rising Tai Tuivasa.
UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker Official Weigh-in Video:
UFC 271 Official Weigh-in Results:
Main Card
- Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Robert Whittaker (184)
- Derrick Lewis () vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)
- Jared Cannonier () vs. Derek Brunson ()
- Kyler Phillips () vs. Marcelo Rojo (136)
- Bobby Green () vs. Nasrat Haqparast ()
Preliminary Card
- Andrei Arlovski () vs. Jared Vanderaa ()
- Roxanne Modafferi () vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)
- Alex Perez (128)* vs. Matt Schnell ()
- William Knight () vs. Maxim Grishin (206)
Early Preliminary Card
- Mana Martinez () vs. Ronnie Lawrence (136)
- Alexander Hernandez () vs. Renato Moicano (156)
- Carlos Ulberg () vs. Fabio Cherant (206)
- AJ Dobson () vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)
- Douglas Silva De Andrade (136) vs. Sergey Morozov ()
- Jeremiah Wells () vs. Mike Diamond ()
