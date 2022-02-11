UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Live Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker Pay-per-view event will officially weigh in on Friday morning in Houston, Texas.

UFC 271 takes place on Saturday at the Toyota Center and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker.

In the co-main event, Houston’s own heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis takes on the rising Tai Tuivasa.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker Official Weigh-in Video:

UFC 271 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Robert Whittaker (184)

Derrick Lewis () vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Jared Cannonier () vs. Derek Brunson ()

Kyler Phillips () vs. Marcelo Rojo (136)

Bobby Green () vs. Nasrat Haqparast ()

Preliminary Card

Andrei Arlovski () vs. Jared Vanderaa ()

Roxanne Modafferi () vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)

Alex Perez (128)* vs. Matt Schnell ()

William Knight () vs. Maxim Grishin (206)

Early Preliminary Card

Mana Martinez () vs. Ronnie Lawrence (136)

Alexander Hernandez () vs. Renato Moicano (156)

Carlos Ulberg () vs. Fabio Cherant (206)

AJ Dobson () vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Douglas Silva De Andrade (136) vs. Sergey Morozov ()

Jeremiah Wells () vs. Mike Diamond ()

