UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Live Weigh-in Results and Video

February 11, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker Pay-per-view event will officially weigh in on Friday morning in Houston, Texas.

UFC 271 takes place on Saturday at the Toyota Center and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker.

In the co-main event, Houston’s own heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis takes on the rising Tai Tuivasa.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker Official Weigh-in Video:

UFC 271 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

  • Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Robert Whittaker (184)
  • Derrick Lewis () vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)
  • Jared Cannonier () vs. Derek Brunson ()
  • Kyler Phillips () vs. Marcelo Rojo (136)
  • Bobby Green () vs. Nasrat Haqparast ()

Preliminary Card

  • Andrei Arlovski () vs. Jared Vanderaa ()
  • Roxanne Modafferi () vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)
  • Alex Perez (128)* vs. Matt Schnell ()
  • William Knight () vs. Maxim Grishin (206)

Early Preliminary Card

  • Mana Martinez () vs. Ronnie Lawrence (136)
  • Alexander Hernandez () vs. Renato Moicano (156)
  • Carlos Ulberg () vs. Fabio Cherant (206)
  • AJ Dobson () vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)
  • Douglas Silva De Andrade (136) vs. Sergey Morozov ()
  • Jeremiah Wells () vs. Mike Diamond ()

