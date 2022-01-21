UFC 270 Weigh-in Video: Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim undefeated champion Ciryl Gane headline Satuday’s UFC 270 fight card in a title unification bout.

The two officially weighed in on Friday in Anaheim, Calif. with Ngannou weighing in at 257 pounds and Gane tipping the scales at 247 pounds. See how they looked on the scales.

UFC 270 Weigh-in Video: Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC 270 Official Weigh-in Results and Video: Both Title Fights Officially Set