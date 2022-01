UFC 270 Weigh-in Video: Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo

Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy bout in the UFC 270 co-main event on Saturday.

Both fighters officially weighed in at 124 pounds during the UFC 270 Official Weigh-in on Friday morning in Anaheim, California. Check out how the looked on the scales.

