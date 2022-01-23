UFC 270: UFC fighters react to Deiveson Figueiredo’s close win over Brandon Moreno

Fans were wondering if Brandon Moreno winning the title from Deiveson Figueiredo was a fluke. After two incredible back-to-back fights, the UFC delivered us a trilogy and it was even better than we could have hoped for.

It was an all-out slugfest through all five rounds. The champion took the first round but it was much closer for the following four rounds with the former champion slowly inching closer to getting his title back. Many fans and pundits had the rounds tied going into the fifth and final round.

The fifth round was a barn burner and going to the scorecards it looked like Twitter was split. The scorecards ultimately went Figueiredo’s way (48-47 x3) despite the fans not agreeing and booing him during his post-fight interview.

Here’s how UFC fighters reacted to the war.

Damn, that was a dog fight. I can’t even be mad at figs winning. That was impossibly close #ufc270 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 23, 2022

Not impressed, I think @HenryCejudo need to quit coaching just like he quit fighting — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 23, 2022

Let's see a 4th fight! #UFC270 — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) January 23, 2022

That’s gotta be another tie!!! @ufc — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) January 23, 2022

Very good striking both, good wrestling defense from moreno, and how fast they move in this division is incredible #UFC270 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 23, 2022

Solid and basic 1-2-3 by Moreno is landing… #ufc270 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 23, 2022

Man this 1st round was crazy! #UFC270 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 23, 2022

Moreno looking cocky right now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022

These two are incapable of having a boring round! 😁 — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) January 23, 2022

Brandon Moreno legitimately throwing a video game version spinning calf kick out there lol same kick I used to hit on kids on the playground swear lol — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) January 23, 2022