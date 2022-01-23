UFC 270: UFC fighters react to Deiveson Figueiredo’s close win over Brandon Moreno

Fans were wondering if Brandon Moreno winning the title from Deiveson Figueiredo was a fluke. After two incredible back-to-back fights, the UFC delivered us a trilogy and it was even better than we could have hoped for.
It was an all-out slugfest through all five rounds. The champion took the first round but it was much closer for the following four rounds with the former champion slowly inching closer to getting his title back. Many fans and pundits had the rounds tied going into the fifth and final round.
The fifth round was a barn burner and going to the scorecards it looked like Twitter was split. The scorecards ultimately went Figueiredo’s way (48-47 x3) despite the fans not agreeing and booing him during his post-fight interview.
Here’s how UFC fighters reacted to the war.