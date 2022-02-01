UFC 270: The Thrill and the Agony Sneak Peek Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 1, 2022
Go behind the scenes of UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane for a closer look at the thrill of victory and agony of defeat for the athletes on fight night. Watch the full episode exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 270 took place on Jan. 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. and featured two world title bouts.

In the fight card’s main event, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou faced interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout and unified the belts via unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo won back the UFC flyweight title in a trilogy bout with Brandon Moreno.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

