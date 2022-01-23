UFC 270 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Brandon Moreno to win back flyweight title

The flyweight title was on the line in the UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane co-main event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday.

Brandon Moreno entered the octagon as the champion, taking on former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo for the third time. The two fought to a majority draw in their first meeting at UFC 256 in December 2020. Moreno defeated Deiveson by submission in the rematch at UFC 263 last June to capture the 125-pound championship.

Figueiredo came with a game plan and stuck to it. He utilized leg kicks from the start of the fight and mixed in takedown attempts. He secured a takedown in the first round.

In the second round, Moreno began connecting with combinations. He left hand started finding a home and outworked Figueiredo.

In the third round, Moreno was winning the exchanges until the closing seconds of the round. Figueiredo landed a clean right hand that sent Moreno to the canvas. Figueiredo worked to secure a choke but the round ended.

Figueiredo would knock Moreno down again in the final frame. After five rounds, the judges felt Figueiredo had done enough to recapture the 125-pound title. All the scorecards read 48-47 for Figueiredo.

“Today is my day. It’s my day,” Figueiredo said following the win.

“I’m ready for a fourth fight with Brandon in Mexico,” he said. “We’re going to be doing a fourth fight.”

Moreno thought that he did enough to retain the title, but took the loss in stride.

“Obviously I think that I won, but it is what is is right now.” Moreno said.