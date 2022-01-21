UFC 270 Official Weigh-in Results and Live Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 270 Pay-Per-View fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday morning in Anaheim, California.
It’s the fight promotion’s first PPV event of the year and features two world title bouts. A heavyweight title unification bout between champion Francis Ngannou and undefeated interim titleholder Ciryl Gane headline the fight card at the Honda Center.
In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in a championship trilogy match.
UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Official Weigh-in Live Stream
UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Official Weigh-in Results
Main Card
- Francis Ngannou () vs. Ciryl Gane (247)
- Brandon Moreno (124) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (124)
- Andre Fialho (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira (170)
- Said Nurmagomedov () vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)
Preliminary Fight Card
- Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)
- Trevin Giles (170) vs. Michael Morales (170)
- Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)
- Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)
Early Preliminary Fight Card
- Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.5)
- Matt Frevola (154.5) vs. Genaro Valdez (155.5)
- Kay Hansen (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)