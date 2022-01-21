UFC 270 Official Weigh-in Results and Live Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 270 Pay-Per-View fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday morning in Anaheim, California.

It’s the fight promotion’s first PPV event of the year and features two world title bouts. A heavyweight title unification bout between champion Francis Ngannou and undefeated interim titleholder Ciryl Gane headline the fight card at the Honda Center.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in a championship trilogy match.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Official Weigh-in Live Stream

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Francis Ngannou () vs. Ciryl Gane (247)

Brandon Moreno (124) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (124)

Andre Fialho (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira (170)

Said Nurmagomedov () vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Preliminary Fight Card

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)

Trevin Giles (170) vs. Michael Morales (170)

Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)

Early Preliminary Fight Card

Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.5)

Matt Frevola (154.5) vs. Genaro Valdez (155.5)

Kay Hansen (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)

UFC 270 Pre-fight Press Conference Video