UFC 270 Official Scorecard: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

January 23, 2022
Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defended his title for the first time on Saturday against previously unbeaten interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

The three judges that scored the fight were Ron McCarthy, Sal D’Amato, and Derek Cleary. Gane was up on the scorecards after two rounds, but Ngannou won the final three rounds on all three judges’ scorecards.

