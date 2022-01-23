UFC 270 Official Scorecard: Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo became the two-time flyweight champion by taking the belt back from Brandon Moreno in the UFC 270 co-main event on Saturday.

It was the third time the two had fought. The went to war at UFC 256 in December 2020 resulting in a majority draw. In the rematch at UFC 263 in June, Moreno defeated Figueiredo by third-round submission to become the flyweight champion. On Saturday, Figueiredo took the belt back by unanimous decision.

The judges that scored the fight were Chris Crail, Wade Vieira, and Michael Bell. All three scored Figueiredo winning the first and third rounds and Moreno winning the second. The fourth and fifth rounds, the judges were split.

