UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Slow Motion Highlights | Video

Watch in slow motion some of the most exciting moments and exchanges from UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane in this edition of ‘Fight Motion.’

UFC 270 took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on January 22. Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defeating interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in the fight card’s main event to unify the heavyweight titles.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno to win back the UFC flyweight championship in their trilogy bout.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

