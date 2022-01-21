UFC 270 live results: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 270 live results begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 22, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Click on the fight below in the UFC 270 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.
Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane square off in the UFC 270 main event to unify the heavyweight title. The co-main event features the third consecutive bout between flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and challenger Deiveson Figueiredo.
Schedule for UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane start times
- UFC 270 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
- UFC 270 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes
- UFC 270 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
UFC 270 live results
UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane takes place on Saturday, January 22, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
The UFC 270 main event pits heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou against interim titleholder Ciryl Gane to unify their belts. The former sparring partners could be setting to the tone for the heavyweight division for years to come.
UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno clashes with former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo for the third consecutive time in the night’s co-main event. The two fought to a majority draw in their first bout when Figueiredo was champion. Moreno took the belt with a third-round submission in the rematch, and hopes to defend it in the trilogy bout in Anaheim.
The event marks the UFC’s return to California for the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UFC 270 Live Results & Fight Card
UFC 270 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Main – Heavyweight Title: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane
- Co-Main – Flyweight Title: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo
- Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho
- Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov
UFC 270 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)
- Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry
- Welterweight: Michael Morales vs Trevin Giles
- Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez
- Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira
UFC 270 Results – Early Prelims Card (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)
- Women’s Strawweight: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos
- Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez
- Women’s Flyweight: Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
