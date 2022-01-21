UFC 270 live results: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 270 live results begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 22, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Click on the fight below in the UFC 270 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane square off in the UFC 270 main event to unify the heavyweight title. The co-main event features the third consecutive bout between flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and challenger Deiveson Figueiredo.

Schedule for UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane start times

UFC 270 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Pay-Per-View UFC 270 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes UFC 270 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 270 live results

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane takes place on Saturday, January 22, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The UFC 270 main event pits heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou against interim titleholder Ciryl Gane to unify their belts. The former sparring partners could be setting to the tone for the heavyweight division for years to come.

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno clashes with former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo for the third consecutive time in the night’s co-main event. The two fought to a majority draw in their first bout when Figueiredo was champion. Moreno took the belt with a third-round submission in the rematch, and hopes to defend it in the trilogy bout in Anaheim.

The event marks the UFC’s return to California for the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFC 270 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC 270 live results: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane

UFC 270 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main – Heavyweight Title: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane

Co-Main – Flyweight Title: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov

UFC 270 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs Trevin Giles

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira

UFC 270 Results – Early Prelims Card (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Women’s Strawweight: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez

Women’s Flyweight: Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

