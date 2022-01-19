UFC 270 Embedded, Episode 2: Birthday parties, gun ranges, and sunsets

Champ Brandon Moreno hosts an early birthday party. Deiveson Figueiredo takes aim at a gun range then trains with Henry Cejudo. Ciryl Gane sightsees. Champ Francis Ngannou kicks off fight week at the UFC PI. UFC 270 is on Saturday, January 22.

UFC 270 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. and features two world title bouts. In the main event, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou faces unbeaten interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno meets former champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy bout.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)