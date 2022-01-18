UFC 270 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘It’s time for the real owner to have the belt’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 17, 2022
During the first episode of UFC 270 Embedded, Champ Brandon Moreno and roommates get ready for UFC 270. Ciryl Ganehttps://www.mmaweekly.com/tag/ciryl-gane checks his rankings and practices his swing. Deiveson Figueiredo takes his title threematch seriously. Champ Francis Ngannou focuses on recovery.

UFC 270 takes place on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. and makes the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2022. The fight card features two world title fights. In the main event, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou puts his title on the line for the first time against unbeaten interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces former champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy match.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

