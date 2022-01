UFC 270 Countdown: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane | Video

UFC 270 kicks off the new year with two massive title fights, as heavyweight king Francis Ngannou takes on interim champ Ciryl Gane. See these athletes train and prepare for their bout on Saturday, January 22.

In the second title bout on the fight card, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy match.

UFC 270 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘It’s time for the real owner to have the belt’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)