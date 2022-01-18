UFC 270 Countdown: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3 | Video

UFC 270 kicks off the new year with two massive title fights. The co-main event marks the end of an epic trilogy as Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight belt against Deiveson Figueiredo. See both of these athletes train and prepare for their bout on Saturday, January 22.

The fight card is headlined a heavyweight title unification bout between champion Francis Ngannou and unbeaten interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

