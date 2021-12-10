UFC 269 Weigh-ins: Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier make weight | Video

The main event for Saturday’s UFC 269 pay-per-view event is official. Lightweight champ Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier both made weight on Friday.

UFC 269 takes place on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The stacked fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Oliveira puts his title on the line for the first time against former interim titleholder and top contender Poirier. In the co-main event, Julianna Pena challenges women’s pound-for-pound queen Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight crown.

