UFC 269 Weigh-ins: Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena make weight | Video

December 10, 2021
Two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight title on the line in the UFC 269 co-main event on Saturday against Julianna Pena. Both fighters successfully made weight on Friday making the title bout official.

UFC 269 takes place on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The stacked fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line for the first time against former interim titleholder and top contender Dustin Poirier.

