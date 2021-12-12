UFC 269 Results: Julianna Pena shocks the world, taps out Amanda Nunes

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes only holds on UFC belt after Julianna Pena tapped her out in the UFC 269 co-main event to win the women’s bantamweight crown.

Pena entered the bout as heavy underdog and it looked as if Nunes was going to walk through the challenger in the first round. Nunes dropped Pena twice and maintain dominant position on the ground. Pena threatened with a kiimura attempt, but Nunes easily defended.

In the second round, Pena starting connecting with her punches. He jab was getting to Nunes first. Her right hand was finding a home and she started to put together combinations.

Pena drug Nunes to the canvas and took her back. She locked on a rear-naked choke and forced Nunes to tap out shocking the world.

“I’m not surprised mother*cker,” Nunes said following the win taking a page out of Nate Diaz’ book when he defeated Conor McGregor.

“I told you. Don’t ever doubt me again. Will power, strength and determination, it will take you places,” she said.