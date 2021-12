UFC 269 Pre-fight Press Conference Video: Tons of smack talk went on

The UFC 269: Pre-fight Press Conference took place on Thursday featuring main card athletes, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes, Juliana Pena, and UFC President, Dana White.

The rest of the main card fighters also participated in the press conference, and the smack talk ensued. UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

