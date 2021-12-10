UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Press Conference Face-offs Video

Following Thursday’s UFC 269 Pre-fight Press Conference in Las Vegas, the main card fighters faced off with their opponents.

UFC 269 takes place on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The stacked fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line for the first time against former interim titleholder and top contender Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, Julianna Pena challenges women’s pound-for-pound queen Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight crown.

Jon Jones reveals timeline for UFC return, heavyweight debut

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)