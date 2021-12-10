UFC 269 Live Weigh-in Results and Video from Las Vegas

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 10, 2021
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier fight card will officially weigh in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

UFC 269 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The stacked fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line for the first time against former interim titleholder and top contender Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, Julianna Pena challenges women’s pound-for-pound queen Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight crown.

UFC 269 Live Weigh-in Video:

UFC 269 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

  • Lightweight title bout: (c) Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (154.5)
  • Women’s bantamweight title bout: (c) Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Julianna Pena (135)
  • Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal () vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio ()
  • Flyweight bout: Cody Garbrandt (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)
  • Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Raulian Paiva ()

Preliminary Fight Card

  • Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)
  • Bantamweight bout: Dominick Cruz () vs. Pedro Munhoz (135.5)
  • Heavyweight bout: Augusto Sakai () vs. Tai Tuivasa (264)
  • Middleweight bout: Bruno Silva (186) vs. Jordan Wright (186)

Early Preliminary Fight Card

  • Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)
  • Women’s flyweight bout: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125)
  • Flyweight bout.: Alex Perez () vs. Matt Schnell ()
  • Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall (145.5) vs. Darrick Minner ()
  • Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa (134.5) vs. Tony Kelley (136)
  • Women’s flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira () vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

