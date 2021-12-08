UFC 269 live results: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC 269 live results begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 11, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC 269 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

UFC 269 is headlined by the lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. The women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena takes the UFC 269 co-main event slot.

Schedule for UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier start times

UFC 269 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Pay-Per-View UFC 269 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2

ESPN+ and ESPN2 UFC 269 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 269 live results

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier takes place on Saturday, December 11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC 269 main event features a lightweight title bout between champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Dustin Poirier. The co-main event features dual-division champion Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight belt against contender Julianna Pena.

A welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal had been slated for UFC 269. It was canceled after Masvidal withdrew because of an injury.

A third title fight was also nixed from the card. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will instead meet for the third time at UFC 270. It will be their third time fight for the bantamweight belt.

UFC 269 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC 269 live results – Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier & Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena

UFC 269 – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Dustin Poirier Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Julianna Peña

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Julianna Peña Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 269 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

UFC 269 Results – Early Prelims Card (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Middleweight: André Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Women’s Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Women’s Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

