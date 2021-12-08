UFC 269 live results: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC 269 live results begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 11, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC 269 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.
UFC 269 is headlined by the lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. The women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena takes the UFC 269 co-main event slot.
Schedule for UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier start times
- UFC 269 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
- UFC 269 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2
- UFC 269 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
UFC 269 live results
UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier takes place on Saturday, December 11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The UFC 269 main event features a lightweight title bout between champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Dustin Poirier. The co-main event features dual-division champion Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight belt against contender Julianna Pena.
A welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal had been slated for UFC 269. It was canceled after Masvidal withdrew because of an injury.
A third title fight was also nixed from the card. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will instead meet for the third time at UFC 270. It will be their third time fight for the bantamweight belt.
UFC 269 Live Results & Fight Card
UFC 269 – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Main Event – Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Dustin Poirier
- Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Julianna Peña
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 269 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)
- Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
- Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz
- Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva
UFC 269 Results – Early Prelims Card (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)
- Middleweight: André Muniz vs. Eryk Anders
- Women’s Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield
- Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
- Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner
- Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley
- Women’s Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira
