UFC 269 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘I go in to win or die’

On episode 2 of UFC 269 Embedded, champ Amanda Nunes arrives with her wife and daughter. Champ Charles Oliveira sticks with his team. Julianna Pena packs for fight week and trains late at night. Dustin Poirier is fired up after a video message from his daughter.

UFC 269 takes place on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The stacked fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line for the first time against former interim titleholder and top contender Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, Julianna Pena challenges women’s pound-for-pound queen Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight crown.

