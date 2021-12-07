UFC 269 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘Now I have to keep it’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 7, 2021
On episode 1 of UFC 269 Embedded, Julianna Pena trains to shock the world. Charles Oliveira adjusts to life as champion. Dustin Poirier arrives in style. Dominick Cruz returns to top form.

UFC 269 takes place on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The stacked fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line for the first time against former interim titleholder and top contender Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, Julianna Pena challenges women’s pound-for-pound queen Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight crown.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

