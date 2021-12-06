UFC 269 Countdown Video: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC 269 Countdown showcases a battle for lightweight gold, as champ Charles Oliveira defends his title against former interim king Dustin Poirier. See these athletes train and prepare for their bout.

UFC 269 takes place place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title bouts. Oliveira and Poirier clash in the main event while Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight crown on the line against Julianna Pena in the co-main event.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

