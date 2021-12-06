UFC 269 Countdown Video: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

UFC 269 Countdown showcases a battle for bantamweight gold, as two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her title on the line against Julianna Peña. See these athletes train and prepare for their bout.

UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 11 and features two world title bouts. Nunes faces Pena in the co-main event. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defends his title against former interim king Dustin Poirier.

UFC 269 Countdown Video: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

