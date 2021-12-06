HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDuško Todorović shares photos of his gruesome foot injury that he re-injured before walking out at UFC Vegas 44

featuredDuško Todorović was hit by car in July, reinjured himself backstage before UFC Vegas 44 fight | Video

featuredUFC Vegas 44 Bonuses: Six fighters bank an extra $50,000

featuredJose Aldo defeats Rob Font in UFC Vegas 44 main event, calls out T.J. Dillashaw

UFC 269 Countdown Video: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

December 6, 2021
UFC 269 Countdown showcases a battle for bantamweight gold, as two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her title on the line against Julianna Peña. See these athletes train and prepare for their bout.

UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 11 and features two world title bouts. Nunes faces Pena in the co-main event. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defends his title against former interim king Dustin Poirier.

UFC 269 Countdown Video: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

