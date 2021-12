UFC 269 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier Face-off Video

Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line for the first time in the UFC 269 main event against former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier.

Watch the two step on the scales during Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in and check out their face-off.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)