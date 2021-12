UFC 269 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena Face-off Video

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena in the UFC 269 co-main event on Saturday.

Watch the two step on the scales during the ceremonial weigh-in and face-off.

UFC 269 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier Face-off Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)