UFC 266 Embedded – Episode 1: Valentina Shevchenko spars with Brandon Moreno and Alexander Volkanovski arrives in Las Vegas

Flyweight champions Valentina Shevchenko and Brandon Moreno train together at the UFC PI. Champ Alexander Volkanovski returns to Las Vegas. Lauren Murphy spends her day off helping with construction at her gym. Brian Ortega does a SoCal workout outdoors.

UFC 266 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and his headline by a featherweight title bout between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Lauren Murphy. The event also marks the return of Nick Diaz in a rematch with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

UFC 266 Countdown: Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 266 Countdown: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega