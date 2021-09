UFC 266 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy

UFC 266 Countdown previews flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko‘s matchup with Lauren Murphy in the co-main event on Saturday, September 25.

Shevchenko has defended her title five times. She’s riding a seven-fight winning streak and ranked no. 2 on the women’s pound-for-pound list. Murphy is ranked no. 3 in the women’s flyweight division and brings a five-fight winning streak with her when she faces Shevchenko.

UFC 266 Countdown: Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 266 Countdown: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega