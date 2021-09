UFC 266 Countdown: Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2

UFC 266 Countdown previews the return of Nick Diaz to the Octagon where he will face Robbie Lawler in an epic rematch on Saturday, September 25.

The two first fought at UFC 47 in April 2004 with Diaz knocking out Lawler in the second round. Diaz last fought in January 2015.

UFC 266 Countdown: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 266 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy