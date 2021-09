UFC 266 Countdown: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega

UFC 266 Countdown previews the featherweight title fight main event as Alexander Volkanovski defends his belt against Brian Ortega on Saturday, September 25.

After coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite one another, champion Volkanovski and Ortega finally meet inside the octagon in Saturday’s main event.

UFC 266 Countdown: Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2

UFC 266 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy